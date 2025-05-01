Which of the following statements regarding the operating cycle of a merchandising company is FALSE?
A
A merchandising company's operating cycle includes the purchase of inventory and its eventual sale to customers.
B
The operating cycle of a merchandising company is generally longer than that of a service company.
C
The operating cycle begins with the purchase of inventory and ends with the collection of cash from customers.
D
The operating cycle of a merchandising company does not involve the collection of cash from customers.
Step 1: Understand the concept of the operating cycle in a merchandising company. The operating cycle refers to the process a company goes through to purchase inventory, sell it to customers, and collect cash from those sales.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'A merchandising company's operating cycle includes the purchase of inventory and its eventual sale to customers.' This is true because purchasing inventory and selling it are integral parts of the operating cycle.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'The operating cycle of a merchandising company is generally longer than that of a service company.' This is true because service companies do not deal with inventory, which adds time to the operating cycle for merchandising companies.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'The operating cycle begins with the purchase of inventory and ends with the collection of cash from customers.' This is true because the cycle is completed only when cash is collected from customers after the sale.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'The operating cycle of a merchandising company does not involve the collection of cash from customers.' This is false because collecting cash from customers is a critical part of completing the operating cycle.
