An agreement based on an amount of time in which a person borrows or uses an asset is a _______.
A
dividend
B
prepaid expense
C
lease
D
equity investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a lease. A lease is an agreement where one party (the lessee) uses an asset owned by another party (the lessor) for a specified period in exchange for payment.
Step 2: Compare the term 'lease' with the other options provided: dividend, prepaid expense, and equity investment. Each of these terms has a distinct meaning in financial accounting.
Step 3: Define 'dividend.' A dividend is a distribution of a company's earnings to its shareholders, typically in the form of cash or additional shares.
Step 4: Define 'prepaid expense.' A prepaid expense is an asset that represents payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future.
Step 5: Define 'equity investment.' An equity investment refers to the purchase of shares in a company, giving the investor ownership interest in that company. None of these terms match the description of an agreement based on time to borrow or use an asset, which is a lease.
