Putting money into more than one kind of investment at a time is called:
A
Amortization
B
Consolidation
C
Diversification
D
Depreciation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of diversification in financial accounting. Diversification refers to the practice of spreading investments across different types of assets or industries to reduce risk.
Step 2: Compare diversification with other terms provided in the problem: Amortization, Consolidation, and Depreciation.
Step 3: Define each term briefly: Amortization is the gradual reduction of a debt over time through scheduled payments. Consolidation refers to combining multiple entities or accounts into one. Depreciation is the allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life.
Step 4: Recognize that none of the other terms (Amortization, Consolidation, Depreciation) relate to the concept of spreading investments to reduce risk.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for putting money into more than one kind of investment at a time is Diversification.
