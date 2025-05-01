An owner's financial interest in the business is called capital or:
A
Revenue
B
Owner's equity
C
Assets
D
Liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of owner's financial interest in the business. This is the portion of the business's assets that the owner has a claim to after all liabilities are settled.
Learn the term 'Owner's Equity,' which represents the owner's financial interest in the business. It is calculated as: .
Differentiate between related terms: Revenue refers to the income generated from business operations, Assets are resources owned by the business, and Liabilities are obligations owed to external parties.
Recognize that Owner's Equity is a fundamental component of the accounting equation: .
Apply this understanding to identify that the correct answer to the question is 'Owner's Equity,' as it directly represents the owner's financial interest in the business.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian