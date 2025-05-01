The arithmetic average rate of return measures the ______.
A
total cash inflows from an investment
B
present value of future cash flows
C
amount of owner's equity in a business
D
average profitability of an investment over its life
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the arithmetic average rate of return: It is a financial metric used to measure the average profitability of an investment over its life. This is calculated by averaging the annual returns of the investment.
Identify the formula for the arithmetic average rate of return: The formula is typically expressed as: , where represents the return for each year and is the number of years.
Break down the formula: The numerator () represents the sum of annual returns over the investment's life, while the denominator () represents the total number of years.
Apply the formula to the given data: To calculate the arithmetic average rate of return, sum up all the annual returns of the investment and divide the total by the number of years the investment was held.
Interpret the result: The arithmetic average rate of return provides insight into the average profitability of the investment over its life, helping investors evaluate its performance.
