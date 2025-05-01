Which of the following best describes how a wacky idea map can assist in brainstorming business ideas?
A
It focuses solely on financial projections without considering creativity.
B
It encourages creative thinking by allowing connections between unconventional concepts.
C
It restricts brainstorming to only traditional business models.
D
It eliminates the need for any further market research.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a wacky idea map: A wacky idea map is a brainstorming tool designed to encourage creative thinking by connecting unconventional concepts and ideas.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the purpose of a wacky idea map.
Option 1: 'It focuses solely on financial projections without considering creativity.' This is incorrect because a wacky idea map emphasizes creativity, not just financial projections.
Option 3: 'It restricts brainstorming to only traditional business models.' This is incorrect because the tool is meant to explore unconventional and innovative ideas.
Option 4: 'It eliminates the need for any further market research.' This is incorrect because brainstorming tools like wacky idea maps are part of the ideation process and do not replace the need for thorough market research.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian