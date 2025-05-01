Which of the following is a key financial issue involved with starting a business?
A
Choosing a company logo
B
Hiring a marketing consultant
C
Securing initial funding and managing cash flow
D
Selecting office furniture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the financial issues involved in starting a business. Financial Accounting focuses on the management of resources, particularly cash flow and funding, which are critical for the survival and growth of a business.
Recognize that securing initial funding is essential. This involves identifying sources of capital, such as loans, investors, or personal savings, to cover startup costs and operational expenses.
Learn about managing cash flow. Cash flow management ensures that the business has enough liquidity to meet its obligations, such as paying suppliers, employees, and other expenses, while maintaining operations.
Differentiate between financial and non-financial considerations. While choosing a company logo, hiring a marketing consultant, and selecting office furniture are important, they are not directly related to the financial accounting aspects of starting a business.
Focus on the correct answer: Securing initial funding and managing cash flow. These are key financial issues that require careful planning and monitoring to ensure the business's financial health and sustainability.
