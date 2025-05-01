Researching your company’s mission statement will allow you to create a team goal that ______.
A
ignores the company’s core values
B
focuses solely on individual achievements
C
contradicts the company’s strategic direction
D
aligns with the organization’s overall objectives
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a mission statement. A mission statement is a formal summary of the aims and values of a company, serving as a guide for decision-making and goal-setting.
Step 2: Recognize that team goals should align with the company’s mission statement to ensure consistency with the organization’s overall objectives and strategic direction.
Step 3: Eliminate options that conflict with the purpose of a mission statement. For example, goals that ignore core values, focus solely on individual achievements, or contradict strategic direction are not aligned with the mission statement.
Step 4: Identify the correct approach to creating team goals. Goals should reflect the company’s mission and contribute to achieving its overall objectives.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is to create a team goal that aligns with the organization’s overall objectives, as this supports the company’s mission and strategic direction.
