Which of the following is a benefit of obtaining a personal loan?
A
Access to funds for various personal expenses
B
No interest charged on the borrowed amount
C
Guaranteed increase in credit score regardless of repayment
D
No obligation to repay the borrowed amount
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a personal loan: A personal loan is a type of unsecured loan that individuals can use for various personal expenses, such as medical bills, home renovations, or debt consolidation.
Evaluate the benefits of a personal loan: One key benefit is access to funds for various personal expenses, which allows borrowers to meet financial needs without requiring collateral.
Analyze the incorrect options: 'No interest charged on the borrowed amount' is incorrect because personal loans typically come with interest rates. 'Guaranteed increase in credit score regardless of repayment' is incorrect because credit scores depend on timely repayment. 'No obligation to repay the borrowed amount' is incorrect because borrowers are legally obligated to repay the loan.
Compare the options: The correct benefit aligns with the purpose of personal loans, which is providing access to funds for personal expenses.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Access to funds for various personal expenses,' as it accurately reflects the primary benefit of obtaining a personal loan.
