If 25 ice cream cones cost $35.00 and a company uses the perpetual inventory system, what is the cost per unit that should be recorded in the inventory account for each cone?
A
$0.70
B
$1.25
C
$1.40
D
$1.75
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the cost per unit of ice cream cones, which will be recorded in the inventory account under the perpetual inventory system. This involves dividing the total cost by the number of units.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The total cost of 25 ice cream cones is $35.00, and the number of units (cones) is 25.
Step 3: Use the formula for cost per unit: \( \text{Cost per unit} = \frac{\text{Total Cost}}{\text{Number of Units}} \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Cost per unit} = \frac{35.00}{25} \).
Step 5: Perform the division to determine the cost per unit. This value will be recorded in the inventory account for each cone under the perpetual inventory system.
