Under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems, how does an increase in inventory holding cost per unit affect the per-unit profit, assuming all other factors remain constant?
A
Per-unit profit increases because inventory is valued higher.
B
Per-unit profit decreases because total costs increase.
C
Per-unit profit is only affected under the periodic system, not the perpetual system.
D
Per-unit profit remains unchanged because holding costs are not included in cost of goods sold.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory holding cost: Inventory holding cost refers to the cost associated with storing and maintaining inventory over a period of time. This cost is not directly included in the cost of goods sold (COGS) but is part of the total cost of inventory management.
Analyze the relationship between inventory holding cost and per-unit profit: Per-unit profit is calculated as the selling price per unit minus the total cost per unit. If inventory holding costs increase, the total cost per unit increases, which can reduce the per-unit profit, assuming the selling price remains constant.
Distinguish between perpetual and periodic inventory systems: Under both systems, inventory holding costs are not directly included in the COGS calculation. However, they still impact the overall profitability of the business by increasing total costs.
Evaluate the given options: The correct answer is that per-unit profit decreases because total costs increase. This is because an increase in inventory holding costs raises the total cost per unit, reducing the profit margin.
Conclude the reasoning: Holding costs are not part of COGS but are part of total costs. Therefore, the increase in holding costs affects profitability under both perpetual and periodic systems, leading to a decrease in per-unit profit.
