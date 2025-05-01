Nike’s sneakers are an example of which of the following types of accounting offerings?
A
Experience
B
Service
C
Product
D
Idea
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounting offerings. In financial accounting, offerings can be categorized into different types such as products, services, experiences, and ideas. Each category represents a distinct type of value provided by a company.
Step 2: Analyze the example provided in the problem. Nike’s sneakers are tangible goods that are manufactured and sold to customers. Tangible goods are typically classified as 'products' in accounting offerings.
Step 3: Differentiate between the other options. 'Experience' refers to the emotional or sensory engagement provided to customers, such as attending a concert. 'Service' involves intangible actions or activities performed for customers, like consulting or repairs. 'Idea' pertains to intellectual concepts or innovations, such as patents or creative designs.
Step 4: Match the example to the correct category. Since Nike’s sneakers are physical items sold to customers, they align with the 'Product' category of accounting offerings.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer. Based on the analysis, the correct classification for Nike’s sneakers is 'Product,' as it represents a tangible good provided by the company.
