Which of the following inventory accounting methods is acceptable under US GAAP?
A
FIFO (First-In, First-Out)
B
LIFO (Last-In, First-Out)
C
Weighted Average Cost
D
Specific Identification
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) allows multiple inventory accounting methods to value inventory and cost of goods sold.
Learn the definitions of each method: FIFO assumes the oldest inventory items are sold first, LIFO assumes the newest inventory items are sold first, Weighted Average Cost calculates an average cost for all inventory items, and Specific Identification tracks the cost of each individual item.
Recognize that the choice of inventory method can impact financial statements, including the cost of goods sold and ending inventory values, especially during periods of price fluctuation.
Understand that businesses choose an inventory method based on their operational needs, tax implications, and financial reporting goals, as all four methods are acceptable under US GAAP.
Review examples of how each method is applied in practice to solidify understanding of their differences and implications for financial accounting.
