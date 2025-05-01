A salesperson is offered the following compensation methods for one month: (A) a fixed salary of $2,500, (B) a 5% commission on net sales, (C) a $1,000 salary plus a 3% commission on net sales, and (D) a $2,000 salary plus a 2% commission on net sales. If net sales for the month are $40,000, which method will result in the highest earnings?
A
A fixed salary of $2,500
B
A $1,000 salary plus a 3% commission on net sales
C
A 5% commission on net sales
D
A $2,000 salary plus a 2% commission on net sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the four compensation methods and the net sales amount ($40,000). The goal is to calculate the earnings for each method and compare them to determine the highest earnings.
Step 2: For Method A (fixed salary of $2,500), note that the earnings are fixed and do not depend on net sales. Therefore, the earnings for Method A are $2,500.
Step 3: For Method B (5% commission on net sales), calculate the commission by multiplying the net sales ($40,000) by the commission rate (5%). Use the formula: \( \text{Commission} = \text{Net Sales} \times \text{Commission Rate} \).
Step 4: For Method C ($1,000 salary plus 3% commission on net sales), calculate the commission by multiplying the net sales ($40,000) by the commission rate (3%), then add the fixed salary ($1,000). Use the formula: \( \text{Earnings} = \text{Fixed Salary} + (\text{Net Sales} \times \text{Commission Rate}) \).
Step 5: For Method D ($2,000 salary plus 2% commission on net sales), calculate the commission by multiplying the net sales ($40,000) by the commission rate (2%), then add the fixed salary ($2,000). Use the formula: \( \text{Earnings} = \text{Fixed Salary} + (\text{Net Sales} \times \text{Commission Rate}) \). Compare the earnings from all methods to determine which one results in the highest earnings.
