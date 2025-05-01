A woman sells her home for $450{,}000. She had purchased it for $300{,}000. What is the net sales amount to be reported on the income statement from this transaction?
A
$450{,}000
B
$0
C
$300{,}000
D
$150{,}000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: The income statement reports revenues and gains from transactions. In this case, the sale of the home is a transaction, and the net sales amount refers to the revenue generated from the sale, not the profit or loss.
Identify the selling price: The woman sold her home for $450,000. This is the revenue generated from the transaction and is the amount to be reported on the income statement.
Clarify the distinction: The purchase price of $300,000 and the profit of $150,000 (calculated as $450,000 - $300,000) are not directly reported as the net sales amount on the income statement. Only the selling price is reported as revenue.
Review the options provided: The correct answer is the selling price, which is $450,000. The other options ($0, $300,000, and $150,000) do not represent the net sales amount for this transaction.
Conclude: The net sales amount to be reported on the income statement is the selling price of $450,000, as it represents the revenue from the transaction.
