In recording an accounting transaction in a double-entry system, which of the following must always be true?
A
The total amount of debits must equal the total amount of credits.
B
Only one account is affected by each transaction.
C
Debits must always exceed credits.
D
Credits must always exceed debits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the double-entry accounting system: In this system, every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must always equal the total credits. This ensures the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Review the options provided in the problem: Analyze each statement to determine its validity based on the principles of double-entry accounting.
Evaluate the first option: 'The total amount of debits must equal the total amount of credits.' This is a fundamental rule of double-entry accounting and must always be true.
Evaluate the second option: 'Only one account is affected by each transaction.' This is incorrect because double-entry accounting requires at least two accounts to be affected for every transaction.
Evaluate the third and fourth options: 'Debits must always exceed credits' and 'Credits must always exceed debits.' Both are incorrect because the total debits and credits must always be equal, not one exceeding the other.
