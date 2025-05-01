Fletcher Company collected the following data for the month: cash sales of \$5,000, credit sales of \$3,000, and received \$2,000 from customers on account. Which of the following is the correct journal entry to record the cash received from customers on account?
Step 1: Understand the transaction. The problem involves recording cash received from customers on account. This means customers are paying off amounts they previously owed (Accounts Receivable).
Step 2: Recall the accounting principle. When cash is received, it increases the Cash account (an asset), which is debited. Simultaneously, the Accounts Receivable account (another asset) decreases, which is credited.
Step 3: Analyze the journal entry options provided. The correct entry should reflect the increase in Cash and the decrease in Accounts Receivable, as the payment is settling a prior credit sale.
Step 4: Match the correct journal entry. The correct entry is 'Debit Cash $2,000; Credit Accounts Receivable $2,000,' as it properly reflects the increase in cash and the reduction in receivables.
Step 5: Verify the logic. Ensure the journal entry aligns with the double-entry accounting system, where every debit has a corresponding credit, maintaining the balance in the accounting equation.
