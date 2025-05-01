Which of the following types of information do banking institutions primarily use to help detect fraudulent transactions?
A
Supplier credit ratings
B
Inventory turnover ratios
C
Transaction patterns and customer account history
D
Employee payroll records
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Banking institutions aim to detect fraudulent transactions by analyzing patterns and historical data related to customer accounts.
Recognize that supplier credit ratings, inventory turnover ratios, and employee payroll records are not directly relevant to detecting fraud in customer transactions. These are more applicable to business operations and financial analysis.
Focus on transaction patterns and customer account history, as these provide insights into normal behavior and help identify anomalies that could indicate fraud.
Consider how banks use tools like algorithms and machine learning to analyze transaction patterns, flagging unusual activities such as large withdrawals, unexpected purchases, or transactions in unfamiliar locations.
Conclude that transaction patterns and customer account history are the primary types of information used by banking institutions to detect fraudulent transactions, as they directly relate to customer behavior and account activity.
