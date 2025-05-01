Which one of the following actions by a financial manager is most likely to create an agency problem?
A
Aligning management incentives with shareholder interests through stock options
B
Distributing accurate and timely financial statements to shareholders
C
Implementing strong internal controls to prevent fraud
D
Investing in projects that increase the manager's personal compensation but do not maximize shareholder value
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of an agency problem. An agency problem arises when there is a conflict of interest between the goals of the principal (shareholders) and the agent (management). The agent may act in their own self-interest rather than in the best interest of the principal.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option represents a potential action by a financial manager. Evaluate whether the action aligns with shareholder interests or creates a conflict.
Step 3: Review the first option: 'Aligning management incentives with shareholder interests through stock options.' This action reduces agency problems by aligning the goals of management with those of shareholders, as managers benefit when shareholder value increases.
Step 4: Review the second option: 'Distributing accurate and timely financial statements to shareholders.' This action promotes transparency and accountability, which helps mitigate agency problems by ensuring shareholders have the information needed to monitor management's actions.
Step 5: Review the fourth option: 'Investing in projects that increase the manager's personal compensation but do not maximize shareholder value.' This action creates an agency problem because the manager prioritizes their own financial gain over the interests of shareholders, leading to a misalignment of goals.
