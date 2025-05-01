Multiple Choice
Under the percentage of sales method for estimating bad debts, which of the following best describes how net accounts receivable is determined at the end of the period?
A company had credit sales totaling $2,000,000 this year. The company has a policy estimating 1.5% of credit sales to be uncollectible. The Allowance for Doubtful Accounts has a current debit balance of $2,000. What is the journal entry to record this year's bad debt expense? What is the ending balance in the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts?