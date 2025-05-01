Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas is used to calculate 'days sales uncollected'?
A company had credit sales totaling $2,000,000 this year. The company has a policy estimating 1.5% of credit sales to be uncollectible. The Allowance for Doubtful Accounts has a current debit balance of $2,000. What is the journal entry to record this year's bad debt expense? What is the ending balance in the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts?