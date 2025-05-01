Which of the following is needed to prepare a sales budget?
A
Total cost of goods sold
B
Projected net sales for the period
C
Depreciation expense
D
Ending inventory balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a sales budget: A sales budget is a financial plan that estimates the expected sales revenue for a specific period. It is typically based on projected net sales, which are the anticipated sales after accounting for returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the key input for preparing a sales budget: The projected net sales for the period is the primary input needed to prepare a sales budget. This figure helps estimate the revenue that the company expects to generate during the budgeted period.
Clarify why other options are not relevant: Total cost of goods sold, depreciation expense, and ending inventory balance are not directly used to prepare a sales budget. These items are more relevant to other budgets, such as the cost of goods sold budget, operating expense budget, or inventory budget.
Recognize the relationship between sales and other budgets: While the sales budget is based on projected net sales, it serves as the foundation for other budgets, such as the production budget, which depends on sales estimates to determine the required production levels.
Summarize the importance of accurate sales projections: Accurate sales projections are crucial for preparing a reliable sales budget, as they impact the company's overall financial planning and resource allocation.
