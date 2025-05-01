Which of the following is subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales for a restaurant?
A
Sales returns and allowances
B
Cost of goods sold
C
Overhead expenses
D
Depreciation expense
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Learn what net sales are: Net sales are calculated by subtracting specific deductions from gross sales. These deductions typically include sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the relevant deductions: Sales returns and allowances are amounts deducted from gross sales due to returned goods or allowances provided to customers for damaged or unsatisfactory products.
Clarify why other options are not subtracted: Cost of goods sold, overhead expenses, and depreciation expense are not subtracted from gross sales to calculate net sales. These are used in other calculations, such as determining gross profit or operating expenses.
Conclude the calculation process: To calculate net sales, subtract sales returns and allowances from gross sales using the formula: .
