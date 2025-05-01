Which of the following is the appropriate journal entry to record the declaration of cash dividends?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Dividends
B
Debit Dividends; Credit Dividends Payable
C
Debit Retained Earnings; Credit Cash
D
Debit Dividends Payable; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash dividends: Cash dividends are distributions of a company's earnings to its shareholders, typically declared by the board of directors. The declaration of dividends creates a liability for the company until the payment is made.
Identify the accounts involved: When cash dividends are declared, the company needs to record a reduction in Retained Earnings (or Dividends account, depending on the accounting system used) and recognize a liability in the form of Dividends Payable.
Determine the journal entry format: The declaration of cash dividends involves debiting the Retained Earnings (or Dividends account) to reduce equity and crediting Dividends Payable to record the liability.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which correctly reflects the accounting treatment for the declaration of cash dividends. The correct entry should debit Retained Earnings (or Dividends) and credit Dividends Payable.
Conclude the correct journal entry: Based on the analysis, the appropriate journal entry for declaring cash dividends is 'Debit Retained Earnings (or Dividends); Credit Dividends Payable.' This reflects the reduction in equity and the creation of a liability.
