Debit Service Revenue $800; Credit Service Revenue $800
Step 1: Understand the rules of debits and credits. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts. Debits and credits must always balance in a journal entry.
Step 2: Analyze the first journal entry: Debit Equipment $2,000; Debit Supplies $500; Credit Cash $2,500. This entry is valid because the total debits ($2,000 + $500 = $2,500) equal the total credits ($2,500).
Step 3: Analyze the second journal entry: Debit Cash $1,000; Credit Revenue $1,000. This entry is valid because the debit to Cash (an asset account) and the credit to Revenue (a revenue account) are equal, maintaining balance.
Step 4: Analyze the third journal entry: Debit Accounts Payable $500; Credit Inventory $500. This entry is valid because it decreases a liability account (Accounts Payable) and decreases an asset account (Inventory) by the same amount, maintaining balance.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth journal entry: Debit Service Revenue $800; Credit Service Revenue $800. This entry is NOT valid because Service Revenue is a revenue account, and it cannot be both debited and credited in the same transaction. This violates the rules of debits and credits.
