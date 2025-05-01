A warning sign that a credit counseling agency may not be legitimate is when they promise to _____.
A
provide budgeting advice
B
eliminate all your debt instantly
C
help you create a debt management plan
D
negotiate lower interest rates with creditors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking about identifying a warning sign of a potentially illegitimate credit counseling agency. This involves recognizing unrealistic promises or claims.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Legitimate credit counseling agencies typically offer services such as budgeting advice, creating debt management plans, and negotiating lower interest rates with creditors. These are reasonable and achievable services.
Step 3: Identify the unrealistic promise. The option 'eliminate all your debt instantly' stands out as an unrealistic claim because no legitimate agency can guarantee instant debt elimination. Debt resolution typically requires time, effort, and negotiation.
Step 4: Compare the unrealistic promise with the other options. The other options ('provide budgeting advice,' 'help you create a debt management plan,' and 'negotiate lower interest rates with creditors') are standard practices of legitimate agencies, making them reasonable and not warning signs.
Step 5: Conclude that the warning sign of a potentially illegitimate credit counseling agency is when they promise to 'eliminate all your debt instantly,' as this is an unrealistic and misleading claim.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian