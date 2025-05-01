Which of the following is NOT an example of risk retention in the context of fraud prevention?
A
Setting aside a reserve fund to cover possible fraud-related losses
B
Accepting minor losses from petty cash discrepancies
C
Choosing not to implement additional fraud controls due to cost considerations
D
Purchasing insurance to cover potential fraud losses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of risk retention: Risk retention involves accepting the financial impact of a risk rather than transferring it to another party, such as through insurance.
Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with the definition of risk retention.
Option 1: Setting aside a reserve fund to cover possible fraud-related losses is an example of risk retention because the organization is preparing to absorb the financial impact of fraud internally.
Option 2: Accepting minor losses from petty cash discrepancies is also an example of risk retention, as the organization is choosing to tolerate these small losses rather than taking additional measures to prevent them.
Option 3: Choosing not to implement additional fraud controls due to cost considerations reflects risk retention, as the organization is accepting the risk of fraud rather than investing in preventive measures. However, Option 4 (Purchasing insurance to cover potential fraud losses) is NOT risk retention, as it involves transferring the risk to an insurance provider.
