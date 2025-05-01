If gasoline costs $2.50 per gallon, how many miles could be traveled in a car on $30 if the car averages 25 miles per gallon?
A
300 miles
B
150 miles
C
250 miles
D
200 miles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the cost of gasoline per gallon, which is $2.50, and the total amount of money available for gasoline, which is $30.
Step 2: Calculate the number of gallons of gasoline that can be purchased with $30 by dividing the total money available by the cost per gallon. Use the formula:
Step 3: Determine the car's fuel efficiency, which is 25 miles per gallon. Multiply the number of gallons obtained in Step 2 by the car's fuel efficiency to find the total miles that can be traveled. Use the formula:
Step 4: Compare the calculated total miles to the provided options (300 miles, 150 miles, 250 miles, 200 miles) to identify the correct answer.
Step 5: Verify the calculation and ensure the logic aligns with the problem's requirements before finalizing the answer.
