Which of the following must be included on the continuation pages of a business letter to ensure clarity and proper identification?
A
The sender's full address and signature
B
A summary of the letter's content
C
Only the company logo
D
The recipient's name, page number, and date
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the essential elements that must be included on continuation pages of a business letter to ensure clarity and proper identification.
Recall the purpose of continuation pages: These pages are used when the content of a business letter exceeds one page. They must provide enough information to link the continuation page to the main letter.
Identify the key elements required for clarity: The recipient's name ensures the continuation page is associated with the correct recipient. The page number helps maintain the sequence of the letter, and the date ensures the letter's timeline is clear.
Eliminate incorrect options: The sender's full address and signature are typically included on the first page, not continuation pages. A summary of the letter's content is not standard practice for continuation pages. Including only the company logo does not provide sufficient identification.
Conclude that the correct elements to include on continuation pages are the recipient's name, page number, and date, as these ensure proper identification and clarity.
