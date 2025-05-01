Which of the following is an example of an internal force that can affect a company's environment?
A
New government regulations
B
Economic recessions
C
Changes in company management
D
Shifts in consumer preferences
1
Understand the concept of internal and external forces: Internal forces are factors within the company that can influence its operations, such as management decisions, company culture, or internal policies. External forces are factors outside the company, such as government regulations, economic conditions, or consumer preferences.
Identify the examples provided in the problem: The options include new government regulations, economic recessions, changes in company management, and shifts in consumer preferences.
Classify each example: Determine whether each example is an internal or external force. For instance, new government regulations and economic recessions are external forces because they originate outside the company. Shifts in consumer preferences are also external because they depend on external market trends.
Focus on the internal force: Changes in company management are an internal force because they occur within the organization and directly impact its operations, decision-making, and strategy.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the classification, the correct answer is 'Changes in company management,' as it is the only internal force listed among the options.
