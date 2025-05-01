Municipal bonds are used to finance which of the following?
A
Private corporate expansions
B
Public infrastructure projects such as schools and highways
C
Personal home mortgages
D
International trade agreements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of municipal bonds: Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by local governments, municipalities, or other public entities to raise funds for public projects.
Identify the purpose of municipal bonds: These bonds are typically used to finance public infrastructure projects, such as schools, highways, bridges, and other community facilities.
Eliminate incorrect options: Municipal bonds are not used for private corporate expansions, personal home mortgages, or international trade agreements, as these purposes do not align with the public nature of municipal bond financing.
Focus on the correct option: Public infrastructure projects are the intended use of municipal bonds, as they benefit the community and align with the goals of local governments.
Conclude the reasoning: Municipal bonds are specifically designed to support public projects, making 'Public infrastructure projects such as schools and highways' the correct answer.
