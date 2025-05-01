Which of the following costs is included in finished goods inventory under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems?
A
Cost of completed products not yet sold
B
Direct labor incurred during production
C
Selling and administrative expenses
D
Direct materials used in production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of finished goods inventory: Finished goods inventory refers to the cost of products that are completed and ready for sale but have not yet been sold. This includes all costs incurred to bring the product to its finished state.
Identify the costs that are included in finished goods inventory: These costs typically include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead incurred during production. Selling and administrative expenses are not included as they are considered period costs.
Analyze the perpetual and periodic inventory systems: Both systems track inventory, but the method of recording transactions differs. Regardless of the system, the cost of completed products not yet sold is included in finished goods inventory.
Evaluate the options provided: Direct labor incurred during production and direct materials used in production are part of the manufacturing costs that contribute to the finished goods inventory. Selling and administrative expenses are excluded as they are not part of production costs.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cost of completed products not yet sold,' as this represents the finished goods inventory under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems.
