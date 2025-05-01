Which of the following is the correct fourth closing entry to close the Dividends account to the Retained Earnings account?
A
Debit Dividends; Credit Retained Earnings
B
Debit Retained Earnings; Credit Income Summary
C
Debit Dividends; Credit Income Summary
D
Debit Retained Earnings; Credit Dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are used to transfer balances from temporary accounts (like revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (like Retained Earnings) at the end of an accounting period.
Identify the role of the Dividends account: Dividends represent distributions to shareholders and reduce Retained Earnings. Therefore, the Dividends account must be closed to Retained Earnings.
Determine the correct accounts to debit and credit: To close the Dividends account, you need to debit the Dividends account (to reduce its balance to zero) and credit the Retained Earnings account (to reflect the reduction in equity).
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and eliminate those that involve incorrect pairings, such as closing Dividends to Income Summary or reversing the debit/credit relationship.
Select the correct entry: Based on the analysis, the correct fourth closing entry is 'Debit Dividends; Credit Retained Earnings,' as this properly transfers the balance from Dividends to Retained Earnings.
