Which of the following is typically included in a closing entry at the end of an accounting period?
A
Posting depreciation expense to the Equipment account
B
Adjusting prepaid expenses to reflect expired amounts
C
Recording the purchase of inventory on account
D
Transferring the balance of the Revenue account to Income Summary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are made at the end of an accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts (e.g., revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (e.g., retained earnings or income summary). This process resets the temporary accounts to zero for the next accounting period.
Identify the temporary accounts involved: Temporary accounts include Revenue, Expense, and Dividend accounts. These accounts are closed to ensure they do not carry over into the next accounting period.
Focus on the Revenue account: The Revenue account is a temporary account, and its balance needs to be transferred to the Income Summary account as part of the closing process. This step consolidates the revenue earned during the period into the Income Summary account.
Exclude other options: Posting depreciation expense to the Equipment account is an adjusting entry, not a closing entry. Adjusting prepaid expenses to reflect expired amounts is also an adjusting entry. Recording the purchase of inventory on account is a regular transaction, not part of the closing process.
Conclude the closing entry process: After transferring the Revenue account balance to the Income Summary account, the Income Summary account will later be used to transfer the net income (or loss) to Retained Earnings, completing the closing process.
