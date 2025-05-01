Why is it important to analyze mixed costs in the context of Cost of Goods Sold under perpetual and periodic inventory systems?
A
To ensure that all costs are classified as either direct materials or direct labor.
B
Because mixed costs do not affect the calculation of Cost of Goods Sold.
C
Because mixed costs are only relevant under the periodic inventory system.
D
To accurately separate fixed and variable components, which helps in better inventory valuation and cost control.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mixed costs: Mixed costs are costs that contain both fixed and variable components. Fixed costs remain constant regardless of production levels, while variable costs change with production volume.
Recognize the importance of separating fixed and variable components: Accurate separation allows businesses to better understand cost behavior, which is crucial for inventory valuation and cost control.
Analyze the impact on Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): In both perpetual and periodic inventory systems, COGS is influenced by the valuation of inventory. Proper classification of mixed costs ensures that inventory is valued correctly, reflecting the true cost of production.
Consider the role of inventory systems: The perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records, while the periodic system updates inventory at specific intervals. Mixed costs must be analyzed in both systems to ensure accurate reporting and decision-making.
Apply the principle to cost control: By separating fixed and variable components, businesses can identify cost-saving opportunities, optimize production processes, and improve financial decision-making.
