Which of the following is NOT typically included as an inventory holding cost?
A
Warehouse storage expenses
B
Cost of goods sold
C
Insurance on inventory
D
Obsolescence costs
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inventory holding costs. Inventory holding costs are expenses incurred to store and maintain inventory until it is sold. These costs typically include storage, insurance, depreciation, and obsolescence.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each expense is directly related to holding inventory. For example, warehouse storage expenses are costs associated with storing inventory, and insurance on inventory protects against risks like theft or damage.
Step 3: Consider the term 'obsolescence costs.' These are costs incurred when inventory becomes outdated or unsellable due to changes in market demand or product innovation. This is also a holding cost.
Step 4: Evaluate the term 'Cost of goods sold (COGS).' COGS refers to the direct costs of producing goods that are sold during a specific period, including materials and labor. It is not a holding cost because it is associated with sold inventory, not stored inventory.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cost of goods sold,' as it is not typically included as an inventory holding cost. The other options (warehouse storage expenses, insurance on inventory, and obsolescence costs) are all examples of inventory holding costs.
