Which formula best expresses your monthly ending balance on a financial statement?
A
Beginning Balance + Total Inflows - Total Outflows = Ending Balance
B
Beginning Balance - Total Inflows + Total Outflows = Ending Balance
C
Total Revenues - Total Expenses = Ending Balance
D
Assets + Liabilities = Ending Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an ending balance: It represents the final amount in an account after accounting for all inflows (additions) and outflows (subtractions) during a specific period.
Review the formula options provided in the problem. The correct formula should logically account for the beginning balance, inflows, and outflows to calculate the ending balance.
Analyze the first formula: 'Beginning Balance + Total Inflows - Total Outflows = Ending Balance'. This formula correctly incorporates the starting balance, adds inflows, and subtracts outflows to arrive at the ending balance.
Evaluate the other formulas: The second formula incorrectly subtracts inflows and adds outflows, which does not align with the logic of calculating an ending balance. The third formula relates to net income (revenues minus expenses) rather than ending balance. The fourth formula represents the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity), which is unrelated to ending balance.
Conclude that the first formula, 'Beginning Balance + Total Inflows - Total Outflows = Ending Balance', is the correct representation for calculating the monthly ending balance on a financial statement.
