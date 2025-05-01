When creating the income statement, which of the following is typically reported as the final line item?
A
Dividends paid
B
Total assets
C
Retained earnings
D
Net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and profits over a specific period. The goal is to calculate the net income, which represents the company's profitability.
Identify the structure of the income statement: The income statement typically starts with revenues (sales or income), subtracts expenses (cost of goods sold, operating expenses, taxes, etc.), and arrives at the net income as the final line item.
Clarify why net income is the final line item: Net income is the result of subtracting all expenses from total revenues. It reflects the company's earnings after all costs have been accounted for, making it the logical conclusion of the income statement.
Explain why other options are incorrect: Dividends paid are not part of the income statement; they are reported in the statement of retained earnings or cash flow statement. Total assets are part of the balance sheet, not the income statement. Retained earnings are also reported in the statement of retained earnings, not directly in the income statement.
Summarize the key takeaway: The income statement is designed to show the company's profitability, and net income is the final line item that represents this figure.
