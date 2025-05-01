The temporary nature of financial accounting provides organizations with all of the following except:
A
A permanent record of financial transactions
B
Information for external stakeholders
C
A basis for tax reporting
D
Periodic financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'temporary nature' in financial accounting. Temporary nature refers to the periodic reporting of financial information, typically on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, rather than maintaining a permanent record of all transactions.
Review the purpose of financial accounting. It is designed to provide information to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, and to support tax reporting and compliance.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The correct answer should be the one that does not align with the temporary nature of financial accounting.
Evaluate each option: 'Information for external stakeholders' aligns with financial accounting as it provides periodic reports for decision-making. 'A basis for tax reporting' is also consistent, as financial accounting supports tax filings. 'Periodic financial statements' are a core feature of financial accounting.
Identify the exception: 'A permanent record of financial transactions' does not align with the temporary nature of financial accounting, as financial accounting focuses on periodic reporting rather than maintaining a permanent record.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian