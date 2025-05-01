Which of the following is NOT a reason for a business to purchase key person insurance?
A
To ensure compliance with government tax regulations
B
To reassure lenders and investors about the business's stability
C
To protect the business from financial loss due to the death of a key employee
D
To provide funds for recruiting and training a replacement for a key employee
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of key person insurance: Key person insurance is a policy taken out by a business to protect itself against financial losses that may occur due to the death or incapacity of a key employee who is critical to the company's operations.
Review the reasons businesses typically purchase key person insurance: These include protecting the business from financial loss, reassuring lenders and investors about stability, and providing funds for recruiting and training a replacement for the key employee.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the typical reasons for purchasing key person insurance.
Identify the option that does not align: The option 'To ensure compliance with government tax regulations' does not relate to the purpose of key person insurance, as this type of insurance is not designed to address tax compliance issues.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not match the typical reasons for purchasing key person insurance, which is 'To ensure compliance with government tax regulations.'
