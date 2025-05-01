In the context of Cost of Goods Sold under perpetual and periodic inventory systems, cost allocation is the process of assigning which types of costs?
A
Depreciation expense on fixed assets
B
The costs of inventory items sold during the period
C
Interest expense on long-term debt
D
Only administrative and selling expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company during a specific period. It includes costs such as raw materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead directly tied to the production of goods.
Differentiate between perpetual and periodic inventory systems: In a perpetual inventory system, inventory records are updated continuously as transactions occur. In a periodic inventory system, inventory records are updated at the end of an accounting period.
Identify the types of costs included in COGS: The costs allocated to COGS are the costs of inventory items sold during the period. These include the purchase cost of inventory, freight-in costs, and any other costs directly related to acquiring or producing the inventory.
Exclude unrelated costs: Depreciation expense on fixed assets, interest expense on long-term debt, and administrative and selling expenses are not included in COGS. These costs are categorized separately as operating expenses or non-operating expenses.
Apply the correct allocation process: Under both perpetual and periodic systems, the costs of inventory items sold during the period are assigned to COGS. In the perpetual system, this is done in real-time, while in the periodic system, it is calculated at the end of the period using the formula: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \).
