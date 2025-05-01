Which of the following would most likely be recorded as the largest deduction from an employee's gross pay in a typical payroll journal entry?
A
Federal income tax withholding
B
Employee loan repayment
C
Reimbursement for business expenses
D
Charitable contributions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross pay: Gross pay is the total earnings of an employee before any deductions are made.
Identify the types of deductions: Common deductions from gross pay include federal income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes, employee loan repayments, charitable contributions, and reimbursements for business expenses.
Analyze the nature of each deduction: Federal income tax withholding is typically the largest deduction because it is mandated by law and calculated based on the employee's earnings and tax bracket. Other deductions, such as employee loan repayments, charitable contributions, and reimbursements, are usually smaller or voluntary.
Consider the typical payroll journal entry: In a payroll journal entry, deductions are recorded as liabilities or reductions to the employee's gross pay. Federal income tax withholding is prominently recorded due to its significant impact on net pay.
Conclude that federal income tax withholding is most likely the largest deduction: This deduction is required by law and applies to all employees earning taxable income, making it the most substantial deduction in a typical payroll journal entry.
