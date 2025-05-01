When ABC Insurance Company accepts a life insurance application that contains unanswered questions, which journal entry is most appropriate to record the initial premium payment received from the applicant?
A
Debit Unearned Premium Revenue; Credit Cash
B
Debit Cash; Credit Unearned Premium Revenue
C
Debit Premium Revenue; Credit Cash
D
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Premium Revenue
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The insurance company is receiving an initial premium payment from the applicant, but the premium is not yet earned because the application contains unanswered questions. This means the payment is considered unearned revenue.
Recall the accounting principle for unearned revenue: Unearned revenue is a liability because it represents an obligation to provide services in the future. When cash is received for unearned revenue, the company must record a liability until the revenue is earned.
Determine the accounts involved: The company receives cash, so the 'Cash' account is debited (increased). At the same time, the company incurs a liability for the unearned premium, so the 'Unearned Premium Revenue' account is credited (increased).
Write the journal entry: The journal entry should reflect the increase in cash and the increase in unearned premium revenue. Using the double-entry accounting system, the entry would be: Debit Cash; Credit Unearned Premium Revenue.
Review the incorrect options: Analyze why the other options are incorrect. For example, 'Debit Unearned Premium Revenue; Credit Cash' reverses the correct entry, 'Debit Premium Revenue; Credit Cash' prematurely recognizes revenue, and 'Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Premium Revenue' is not applicable because cash was received, not accounts receivable.
