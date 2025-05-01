Which of the following options in a table would violate the First Normal Form (1NF) rules of normalization in accounting data?
A
A column with only numeric values representing account balances
B
A column containing multiple invoice numbers separated by commas
C
A table where each row represents a single transaction
D
A column with unique customer IDs
1
Understand the concept of First Normal Form (1NF): In database normalization, 1NF requires that each column in a table contains atomic (indivisible) values, meaning no lists or sets of values are allowed within a single cell.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it violates the 1NF rule by containing non-atomic values.
Option 1: 'A column with only numeric values representing account balances' - This does not violate 1NF because each cell contains a single numeric value, which is atomic.
Option 2: 'A column containing multiple invoice numbers separated by commas' - This violates 1NF because the cell contains multiple values (invoice numbers) separated by commas, which is not atomic.
Option 3: 'A table where each row represents a single transaction' and Option 4: 'A column with unique customer IDs' - Both of these options comply with 1NF as they ensure atomicity and uniqueness in their respective contexts.
