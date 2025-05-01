Which type of accounting would most likely record the additional costs incurred after purchasing a computer, such as installation and setup fees, as part of the asset's value?
A
Cost Accounting
B
Tax Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Managerial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capitalizing costs: In accounting, certain costs incurred after purchasing an asset, such as installation and setup fees, are often added to the asset's value rather than being expensed immediately. This process is known as capitalizing costs.
Identify the type of accounting that deals with asset valuation: Financial Accounting focuses on recording and reporting financial transactions, including the valuation of assets on the balance sheet. It ensures compliance with accounting standards like GAAP or IFRS.
Compare the options provided: Cost Accounting primarily deals with analyzing costs for internal decision-making, Tax Accounting focuses on tax compliance and reporting, and Managerial Accounting is used for internal management purposes. Financial Accounting is the most relevant for recording the asset's value.
Relate the scenario to Financial Accounting: When a company purchases a computer and incurs additional costs like installation and setup fees, these costs are capitalized and recorded as part of the asset's value in the financial statements under Financial Accounting.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation, Financial Accounting is the type of accounting most likely to record the additional costs incurred after purchasing a computer as part of the asset's value.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian