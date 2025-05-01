The original cost of the asset less the accumulated depreciation is the ______ of the asset.
A
gross profit
B
book value
C
market value
D
net sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'book value': In financial accounting, the book value of an asset is calculated as the original cost of the asset minus the accumulated depreciation. It represents the value of the asset as recorded in the company's books.
Identify the components: The original cost refers to the purchase price or acquisition cost of the asset, while accumulated depreciation is the total depreciation expense recorded over time for the asset.
Apply the formula: The formula for book value is:
Compare the options provided: Gross profit, market value, and net sales are unrelated to the calculation of book value. Gross profit refers to revenue minus cost of goods sold, market value is the current selling price of the asset, and net sales is total revenue minus returns and allowances.
Conclude that the correct term for the original cost less accumulated depreciation is 'book value,' as it aligns with the definition and formula provided.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian