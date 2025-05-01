Which term best describes a sale in which the customer pays for the total amount of the sale at the time of the transaction?
A
Sales return
B
Credit sale
C
Sales allowance
D
Cash sale
Understand the key terms provided in the question: A 'Sales return' refers to goods returned by the customer after purchase, a 'Credit sale' involves payment deferred to a later date, and a 'Sales allowance' is a reduction in the sale price due to issues like defects.
Identify the term 'Cash sale' as the correct answer, which describes a transaction where the customer pays the full amount at the time of purchase.
Recognize that a 'Cash sale' is recorded immediately in the seller's cash account and does not involve accounts receivable.
Note that in financial accounting, cash sales are straightforward transactions that increase both revenue and cash simultaneously.
Ensure clarity in understanding that the distinguishing factor of a 'Cash sale' is the immediate payment, contrasting it with credit sales or other adjustments like returns or allowances.
