How is the sales volume in dollars necessary to reach a target profit calculated?
A
By dividing total sales by the number of units sold
B
By dividing the sum of fixed costs and target profit by the contribution margin ratio
C
By subtracting variable costs from total sales
D
By multiplying variable costs by the contribution margin ratio
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of contribution margin ratio. The contribution margin ratio is calculated as the contribution margin divided by sales revenue. It represents the percentage of each sales dollar that contributes to covering fixed costs and generating profit.
Step 2: Identify the fixed costs and the target profit. Fixed costs are expenses that do not change with the level of production or sales, and the target profit is the desired profit level the company aims to achieve.
Step 3: Add the fixed costs and the target profit together. This sum represents the total amount that needs to be covered by the contribution margin to achieve the target profit.
Step 4: Divide the sum of fixed costs and target profit by the contribution margin ratio. This calculation determines the sales volume in dollars necessary to reach the target profit.
Step 5: Ensure that all values used in the calculation are accurate and consistent with the company's financial data to avoid errors in determining the required sales volume.
