What is value added and how is it calculated? Value added refers to:
A
The total amount of sales revenue before any deductions for returns or allowances.
B
The profit earned after deducting all operating expenses from net sales.
C
The sum of all expenses incurred in producing goods or services.
D
The difference between a company's net sales and the cost of goods and services purchased from other firms.
Understand the concept of value added: Value added represents the economic value a company creates by transforming raw materials and services purchased from other firms into finished goods or services. It is a measure of the company's contribution to the production process.
Identify the formula for calculating value added: Value added is calculated as the difference between a company's net sales (total revenue from goods or services sold) and the cost of goods and services purchased from other firms.
Break down the components: Net sales are the total revenue generated from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. The cost of goods and services purchased from other firms includes expenses for raw materials, outsourced services, and other inputs acquired externally.
Apply the formula: Subtract the cost of goods and services purchased from other firms from the net sales to determine the value added. The formula can be expressed as:
Interpret the result: The calculated value added reflects the company's ability to generate economic value through its operations, which can be used to assess its efficiency and contribution to the economy.
