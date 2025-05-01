Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating net sales revenue?
A
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Cost of Goods Sold
B
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts
C
Net Sales = Gross Sales + Sales Returns and Allowances + Sales Discounts
D
Net Sales = Gross Sales + Cost of Goods Sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales represent the actual revenue earned by a company from its sales activities after accounting for deductions such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Review the components of Gross Sales: Gross Sales refer to the total sales revenue generated before any deductions are applied.
Identify the deductions: Sales Returns and Allowances are reductions in revenue due to returned goods or price adjustments, and Sales Discounts are reductions offered to customers for early payment or other incentives.
Construct the formula for Net Sales: Net Sales are calculated by subtracting Sales Returns and Allowances and Sales Discounts from Gross Sales. The formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Verify the formula against the options provided: Compare the correct formula to the options given in the problem to ensure accuracy and understanding.
